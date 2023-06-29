Panthers' Miles Sanders: 'It's B.S., Honestly' How NFL Teams Value RBs with Contracts

Set Number: X164305 TK1

Fresh off a nearly 1,300-yard rushing season, Miles Sanders signed the biggest contract among running backs in this free agent class.

The final number? Four years, $25.4 million, only $13 million of which is guaranteed.

Speaking to the Rich Eisen Show, Sanders indicated he's sick of the disrespect given to the running back position.

"It's nothing that we're doing wrong," Sanders said Wednesday. "We're doing everything that we have to do as far as on the field and stuff like that. For people and GMs or owners to think that running backs are not as valued as much is a lie because you've got to see how everything plays out. You've got to see what guys like Christian McCaffrey , the stuff he does, things that Saquon Barkley (does), the things that Josh Jacobs(does) consistently each year. .

"You want to franchise tag and create a certain market for running backs just because you have this way of thinking that they only last three or four years. I think it's B.S., honestly. Almost every running back is underpaid right now. I don't know what it's gonna take. That's a topic that needs to be brought up a little more because it sucks to be a running back right now, honestly."

Sanders' $6.4 million average annual salary would make him the NFL's 40th highest-paid player at the wide receiver position. Twenty different tight ends make more than Sanders on an annual basis.

While it's become increasingly normal to devalue the running back position, it's easy to forget it was once considered the crowned jewel of the skill positions. Running backs have won 18 NFL MVPs and are the only position besides quarterback to win more than one.

Having a high-level running back remains vital to playing winning football. Three of the four conference finalists last season have running backs considered among the NFL's best.

However, data has consistently shown running backs are at their most effective in their early and mid 20s—a time period in which they're spending most of their time playing on rookie contracts. By the time star backs are eligible for their second contracts, teams are hesitant to pay players because so few backs have been able to maintain their level of production into their late 20s and early 30s.

Ezekiel Elliott is 27 years old and can't find a job. The Vikings jettisoned 27-year-old Dalvin Cook despite four straight 1,000-yard seasons to seemingly get ahead of expected regression.

Data says this is the right move in the salary cap era. That said, it's fair for running backs to feel they're getting the short end of the stick.