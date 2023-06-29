NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Expected to Sign Mavs Contract in FA After Bulls Stint

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly frontrunners in the pursuit of free-agent center Andre Drummond.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported he's received word from multiple teams that Dallas is expected to sign Drummond early in the free-agency process. That signing is contingent on Drummond declining his $3.4 million player option with the Chicago Bulls by Thursday.

Stein later clarified the agreement "would be dependent on a trade that has not yet come to fruition."

The two-time All-Star averaged 6.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 67 games last season with the Bulls. He primarily served as the backup behind Nikola Vucevic and failed to start a game for the first time in his career.

The impending departure of Drummond comes as a surprise given he previously said he planned on opting into his contract with the Bulls.

"For sure," Drummond said on the Paper Route podcast when asked whether he planned on staying in Chicago. "As of now, that's what my plan is. Unless something comes up, but I think as of right now, where I'm at today and how I feel, I really love being in Chicago."

Drummond's seeming about-face and linking with the Mavericks would indicate he's gotten a good indication Dallas will offer more money—or at least an expanded role. The Mavs' current big man depth chart is in desperate need of improvement, even with the recent acquisition of Richaun Holmes.

Drummond could step into the role previously occupied by Dwight Powell, an impending free agent. Like Powell, Drummond thrives as a rim runner near the basket and is a better rebounder.