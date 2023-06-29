Colts' Rashod Berry, Isaiah Rodgers, More Suspended 1 Year for Betting on NFL Games

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Indianapolis Colts players Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor indefinitely through at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games during the 2022 campaign, the league announced Thursday.

Following the announcement, the Colts announced Thursday that they have waived both Rodgers and Berry.

"We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league's gambling policy," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement. "The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations."

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere was also suspended six games for betting on non-NFL games at his team's facility.

The NFL recently launched an investigation into sports gambling across the league. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported earlier this month that the probe "could implicate a healthy number of guys from across the league."

Breer wrote at the time:

"As you might imagine, Park Avenue is taking this very, very seriously, knowing that it'll set a tone for how these matters are handled going forward. It's also a lot more complicated than it used to be, with the league now heavily involved in the business of gambling, with gaming partnerships left and right, and a casino's name right there on a stadium in New Orleans that'll host the Super Bowl just 20 months from now (12 months after Las Vegas hosts one)."

According to ESPN's David Purdum, "upwards of 100 bets" were placed with Rodgers' sportsbook account. At least one wager was placed on a game involving the Colts, and the largest bet made was a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under on rushing yards by an Indianapolis running back.

Rodgers' friends, who were in Florida where sports betting was not available, encouraged him to place the wagers, many of which were between $25-50, Purdum added.

Rodgers took "full responsibility" for his actions in a Twitter post earlier this month:

While the NFL is a big partner in the sports-betting industry, it still prohibits players from gambling on league games. It also prohibits players from placing bets on other sports at team facilities.

The NFL is now reinforcing its gambling policy, telling players:

Not to bet on NFL games.

Not to bet at team facilities, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel.

Not to have someone bet for them.

Not to share team "inside information"

Not to enter a sportsbook during the NFL season.

Not to play daily fantasy football.

The major crackdown on sports betting comes after the league suspended five players in April for gambling policy violations.

Free agents Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore, who previously played for the Detroit Lions, were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, as was Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and now-free agent Stanley Berryhill were also handed six-game suspensions for placing bets on non-NFL games at Detroit's facility.

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely in March 2022 after betting on games while he was away from the team for mental health reasons during the 2021 campaign. He was reinstated in March 2023 and is expected to suit up for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.