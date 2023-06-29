Cavs Rumors: Cedi Osman's $6.7M Contract Guaranteed for 2023-24 Season Ahead of FA

Elsa/Getty Images

Cedi Osman's $6.7 million salary for the 2023-24 season is being fully guaranteed by the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Cavs had to decide by the end of Thursday if they were going to fully guarantee his salary or let him test free agency.

Next season will mark the final year of Osman's four-year, $31 million deal signed in October 2019.

The Cavaliers are in a bit of a tricky spot heading into free agency. The top of their roster is very strong with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley leading the team to the playoffs last season.

While that group is very talented, their limitations were exposed in the first round by the New York Knicks. Allen and Mobley were virtually non-factors on the offensive end of the court, averaging 19.2 points per game combined.

Mitchell and Garland struggled to get buckets efficiently, with both players shooting under 44.0 percent from the field.

If the Cavs are going to make an upgrade to boost their roster, it will likely be at the wing. They've been trying to find a quality wing starter since the start of last season.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, Max Strus, Georges Niang and Kelly Oubre Jr. are among the players Cleveland is hoping to sign with its $12.2 million mid-level exception.

Strus seems unlikely to settle for a mid-level exception salary coming off two strong seasons with the Miami Heat, but Niang and Oubre could be in play.

As Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman looks for potential starting upgrades, Osman has proven himself to be a useful rotation piece. The 28-year-old has averaged 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 404 career appearances.

Osman shot 37.2 percent from three-point range on 4.1 attempts per game last season. He has experience as a starter, but is best used coming off the bench for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.