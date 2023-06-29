Windhorst: Lakers' LeBron James 'Really, Really Wants' to Play with Bronny in NBA

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James remains steadfast in his desire to team up with son Bronny in the NBA, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst said Thursday on Get Up that James "has gone back and forth on this," but the four-time MVP "really, really wants this to happen." (The discussion begins at the 11:44 mark.)

ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo projected Bronny to go 17th overall to the Atlanta Hawks in their most recent 2024 NBA mock draft. That prompted LeBron to say the "#JamesGang will be pulling up!"

The post eventually caught the attention of Hawks star Trae Young.

James has been open about wanting to play with Bronny once the 18-year-old arrives in the Association, and he'll have the flexibility to sign anywhere if he declines his 2024-25 player option with the Lakers.

However, following Los Angeles' Western Conference Finals exit, the 19-time All-Star sounded as though he was reconsidering that plan.

"I've done what I've had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey," he told reporters. "And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he's going to do what's best for him. ... So, just because that's my aspiration or my goal, doesn't mean it's his. And I'm absolutely OK with that."

This idea is firmly theoretical for now with Bronny embarking on his college career at USC. As the 2023-24 season unfolds, it will be fascinating to see how things evolve against the backdrop of the Lakers' on-court success—or lack thereof—and Bronny's position in the 2024 draft class.