NHL Free Agents 2023: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Max Domi, Milan Lucic, More

Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

It's already been a big week in the NHL, with the 2023 draft taking place across Wednesday and Thursday. However, things are about to pick up even more this weekend.

NHL free agency begins Saturday at noon ET, which is when opposing teams can begin speaking to players hitting the market. At this point, teams can still only talk to their own players in efforts to prevent them from becoming free agents.

There will be plenty of notable players hitting the market, both as unrestricted and restricted free agents. And some of them could be signing with new teams before the 2023-24 season.

Here's some of the latest NHL free agency buzz, along with predictions for where the involved players will end up.