NHL Free Agents 2023: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Max Domi, Milan Lucic, More

NHL Free Agents 2023: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Max Domi, Milan Lucic, MoreJune 29, 2023
It's already been a big week in the NHL, with the 2023 draft taking place across Wednesday and Thursday. However, things are about to pick up even more this weekend.
NHL free agency begins Saturday at noon ET, which is when opposing teams can begin speaking to players hitting the market. At this point, teams can still only talk to their own players in efforts to prevent them from becoming free agents.
There will be plenty of notable players hitting the market, both as unrestricted and restricted free agents. And some of them could be signing with new teams before the 2023-24 season.
Here's some of the latest NHL free agency buzz, along with predictions for where the involved players will end up.
Will Domi Be Returning to Dallas?
Max Domi has played 581 games over eight NHL seasons. But not many of those have been for the Dallas Stars. This past March, the 28-year-old forward was dealt from the Chicago Blackhawks to Dallas, where he played only 20 games (and then 19 more in the Stanley Cup playoffs).
Now, Domi could be on the move again. He's already played for six teams, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. That is, unless the Stars can prevent Domi from hitting the market.
According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Dallas is "still talking" to Domi ahead of the start of free agency. However, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that Domi is planning to not sign an extension and instead become a UFA on Saturday.
The prediction here is that Domi will not be returning to Dallas and will instead return to another familiar city: Chicago. He thrived in his 60-game stint with the Blackhawks this past season (18 goals and 31 assists), and he could be a great fit there for both the short- and long-term futures.
Prediction: Domi signs with Blackhawks
Could a Reunion Be in the Works for Lucic?
Although Milan Lucic recently turned 35, the 16-year NHL veteran may still have a lot to offer one of the league's 32 teams. He could be a valuable experienced player to bring into a locker room for the 2023-24 season.
After spending the past four years with the Calgary Flames, Lucic will become an unrestricted free agent Saturday. And it's possible that he'll soon be heading back to the place where his NHL career began.
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, a reunion between Lucic and the Boston Bruins is "a strong possibility." Lucic played his first eight seasons with the Bruins from 2007-15, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in 2011.
This past season, Lucic had seven goals and 12 assists in 77 games for Calgary. So while he isn't putting up as big of numbers as he used to, he could still be a worthwhile addition for Boston, which will be looking to compete for the Stanley Cup in the upcoming season.
Prediction: Lucic signs with Bruins
Numerous Teams Already Interested in Bertuzzi
Speaking of Boston, it could be losing a player whom the team acquired during the 2022-23 season. Tyler Bertuzzi, a 28-year-old forward, is set to become a UFA on Saturday, unless he and the Bruins can work out a new deal before then.
Bertuzzi had only played for the Detroit Red Wings until March, when he was traded to the Bruins amid his seventh NHL season. After the move, he tallied four goals and 12 assists in 21 regular-season games for Boston, then had five goals and five assists in seven playoff contests.
Although Bertuzzi's offensive production dipped this past season, his postseason play showed he can still be a strong player in the league. Perhaps that's why he's drawing multiple potential suitors this offseason, as Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest reported there are "a handful of teams with significant interest" in Bertuzzi.
Among those franchises is the Florida Panthers, who could be a great fit for Bertuzzi as he possibly enters a new chapter of his career. So if he doesn't return to Boston, don't be surprised if he ends up playing for the team that eliminated the Bruins in the first round of the playoffs this past season.
Prediction: Bertuzzi signs with Panthers