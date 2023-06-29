Knicks Rumors: Playing Fact or Fiction with Latest Buzz Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Knicks Rumors: Playing Fact or Fiction with Latest Buzz Ahead of NBA Free AgencyJune 29, 2023
The 2023 NBA offseason has arrived.
OK, it showed up a few weeks back during the draft, but that didn't mean much to the New York Knicks, who sat out the annual talent grab. With free agency starting soon and the trade market rolling at full speed, this is where things will get going for the Knicks.
It's also a confusing time for basketball fans, since rumors roll at a rate so rapid it can be tough to tell which ones are legitimate and which lack substance.
Luckily, we're using our trusty smell test to dissect these rumors and separate fact from fiction.
Donte DiVincenzo Coming to New York?
The Rumor: There has been "growing noise among league personnel" about Donte DiVincenzo joining the New York Knicks, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.
The Verdict: Fact.
The Knicks are apparently dead set on turning their home games into Villanova reunions. They had two Wildcats on the roster this pasts season—Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart—and could be adding a third if they reel in DiVincenzo.
There's at least a decent chance they can make that happen.
They could use more perimeter depth, shooting and point-of-attack defense, and the 26-year-old checks every box. He's also likely looking for a new home, since the Golden State Warriors can't pay anything close to the offers he might see on the open market.
He plays a glue-guy game at both ends and would endear himself to head coach Tom Thibodeau (and this fanbase) much in the same manner that Hart did.
Like Hart, DiVincenzo has some questions about his outside shot, but if the gains he made this past season (2.1 threes per night, 39.7 percent splash rate—both career highs) can be sustained, he could be hugely helpful.
Clippers Are Fans of R.J. Barrett?
The Rumor: There are "some fans" of R.J. Barrett within the Los Angeles Clippers front office, per SNY's Ian Begley.
The Verdict: Probably a fact, but maybe not an important one.
The Knicks seemingly have everything they need to broker a blockbuster trade, including a young player who could anchor that kind of offer in Barrett.
Theoretically, that could add a ton of importance to this rumor. L.A. could scratch New York's itch for star power by sending Paul George to the Big Apple, and the Clippers might quietly be open to shopping the two-way swingman. Both he and Kawhi Leonard might need new deals by next summer—each holds a player option for 2024-25—and given their many injury issues, L.A. could be hesitant to pay both.
A healthy George would be perfect for the Knicks. He is a dynamic defender who can make a massive offensive impact without dominating the ball.
The problem is Barrett likely doesn't do much for the Clippers, or at least not enough to headline the return package in a George trade.
The 23-year-old, the No. 3 pick in 2019, probably has fans all over the NBA given his combination of age, ability and upside, but a win-now team like L.A. would want a more established and productive player in return for George.
Derrick Rose Still an Option to Return?
The Rumor: Despite the Knicks declining his option, Derrick Rose could still re-sign with New York, per NBA insider Marc Stein.
The Verdict: Not entirely fictional, but it should be.
Before the Knicks declined Rose's $15.6 million team option, his role had disintegrated to the point of being less than an afterthought. The only potential purpose in picking up that option would have been to use his salary to help make the money work on a big trade.
As a player, the 34-year-old lost his utility, at least in New York. He played just 53 games the past two seasons combined and bottomed out in 2022-23, averaging only 5.6 points on 38.4 percent shooting over 27 games.
That's why it's hard to imagine him and the Knicks wanting to keep this relationship going. It's not impossible, because he has a history with Thibodeau and could be great for the locker room, but New York would be better off filling out its roster with someone else.
The Knicks have other, (much) younger guards who need all of the minutes they can get. Rose, meanwhile, should be seeking a chance to find floor time and show he has more in the tank than people think.
Budget-conscious, win-now teams could take a flier and offer him a shot at securing a much greater opportunity than what he's had in New York of late.