Knicks Rumors: Playing Fact or Fiction with Latest Buzz Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Rumor: There has been "growing noise among league personnel" about Donte DiVincenzo joining the New York Knicks, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

The Verdict: Fact.



The Knicks are apparently dead set on turning their home games into Villanova reunions. They had two Wildcats on the roster this pasts season—Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart—and could be adding a third if they reel in DiVincenzo.



There's at least a decent chance they can make that happen.



They could use more perimeter depth, shooting and point-of-attack defense, and the 26-year-old checks every box. He's also likely looking for a new home, since the Golden State Warriors can't pay anything close to the offers he might see on the open market.



He plays a glue-guy game at both ends and would endear himself to head coach Tom Thibodeau (and this fanbase) much in the same manner that Hart did.

Like Hart, DiVincenzo has some questions about his outside shot, but if the gains he made this past season (2.1 threes per night, 39.7 percent splash rate—both career highs) can be sustained, he could be hugely helpful.

