Warriors Rumors: Playing Fact or Fiction with Latest Buzz Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Rumor: "All signs" point toward Draymond Green getting a new deal in Golden State, per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.



The Verdict: Probably fact.



If Golden State hopes to stay in the championship race, it has to bring back Green. He is vitally important to how this team operates at both ends.



His elite defensive versatility is the backbone of the Warriors' switch-heavy scheme. His screen-setting and dime-dropping help set this motion offense into...well, motion. As much as people talk about how this system elevates the 33-year-old, not enough has been said about how critical he is to its operation.



That's why the Warriors must do everything they can to bring Green back. He'll have other suitors, though, so it's on Golden State to present an offer that matches or comes close to the money he could find on the open market.



If the Warriors try to pinch pennies here, Green is almost assuredly walking out the door. He has too many options to have to settle for a deeply discounted deal. But if the money is similar, he'll almost certainly stay put and try to increase the organization's championship count.

