Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on The Bloodline, The Judgment Day and More

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

One would be hard-pressed to argue with Triple H for being frustrated with Vince McMahon meddling in his creative process, as is the case according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Sure, the 77-year-old owns the place but had retained his son-in-law in the role of chief content officer, with the idea that he would handle the day-to-day duties of WWE Creative, only interjecting himself from time to time.

Following a week of television in which his influence was apparent and advertised matches were cut from shows altogether, it appears The Chairman of the Board may not have been honest about how much he will be involving himself.

The June 23 episode of SmackDown saw three matches originally advertised either a full week earlier or in advance of the show removed at the last minute to appease McMahon. One match, featuring Shotzi vs. Bayley for the latter's spot in the upcoming women's Money in the Bank ladder match, was preceded by an angle but then never mentioned again.

It has to be frustrating for Triple H, who oversaw creative during an acclaimed period for WWE, only to have his father-in-law butt his head back into the proceedings the first time he had the opportunity.

Expecting that would be the case, the CCO attempted to "Vince-proof" some storylines, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, but it was to no avail.

For the talent that often finds its ongoing storylines interfered with by McMahon, it must be equally frustrating.

Unfortunately, Endeavor owner Ari Emanuel has been vocal with his desire for McMahon to remain a part of WWE so until that changes or business dictates it, the WWE chairman toying with creative is likely to continue.