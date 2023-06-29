Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on The Bloodline, The Judgment Day and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on The Bloodline, The Judgment Day and MoreJune 29, 2023
WWE loves itself some factions, with both The Bloodline and The Judgment Day dominating the airwaves on the main roster for the better part of the last year.
And now, the two groups find themselves headlining this week's collection of wrestling rumors.
The latest on the so-called Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank and a report on how WWE officials view The Judgment Day headline a selection of insider reports that also features the latest on the relationship between Triple H and Vince McMahon, as well as what All Elite Wrestling has in store for the build to All Out on September 3.
Latest on The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa
There are "two very drastic finishes in play" for Saturday's Bloodline Civil War pitting The Usos against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, reported WrestleVotes:
Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision. <br><br>In conjunction, I'm told the Usos & Solo were apart of a "run thru session" this past Friday at a closed location to go over things. Hmm.
The suggestion that creative seems split suggests there are differing opinions among power players, potentially due to the dynamic between Vince McMahon and Triple H, something we will touch on in a moment or two.
On the surface, it would appear the winner would be obvious, with Jimmy and Jey Uso coming together to defeat The Tribal Chief and Enforcer and put an end to that chapter of the family feud for the time being.
Does Reigns eat the pin?
The Head of the Table has not been pinned in a WWE ring since December 2019 when Baron Corbin did so at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs.
The alternative is beating Sikoa, who has been so effectively presented as an unstoppable force that pinning him right now feels like the wrong decision.
Jey and Jimmy have the equity built up with fans based on their own in-ring exploits, not to mention the story at play. Letting Jey pay off years of gaslighting and verbal abuse at the hands of his cousin by pinning Reigns is the finish we deserve.
Whether we get it or not is, as always, the question.
Triple H Frustrated with Vince McMahon?
One would be hard-pressed to argue with Triple H for being frustrated with Vince McMahon meddling in his creative process, as is the case according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Sure, the 77-year-old owns the place but had retained his son-in-law in the role of chief content officer, with the idea that he would handle the day-to-day duties of WWE Creative, only interjecting himself from time to time.
Following a week of television in which his influence was apparent and advertised matches were cut from shows altogether, it appears The Chairman of the Board may not have been honest about how much he will be involving himself.
The June 23 episode of SmackDown saw three matches originally advertised either a full week earlier or in advance of the show removed at the last minute to appease McMahon. One match, featuring Shotzi vs. Bayley for the latter's spot in the upcoming women's Money in the Bank ladder match, was preceded by an angle but then never mentioned again.
It has to be frustrating for Triple H, who oversaw creative during an acclaimed period for WWE, only to have his father-in-law butt his head back into the proceedings the first time he had the opportunity.
Expecting that would be the case, the CCO attempted to "Vince-proof" some storylines, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, but it was to no avail.
For the talent that often finds its ongoing storylines interfered with by McMahon, it must be equally frustrating.
Unfortunately, Endeavor owner Ari Emanuel has been vocal with his desire for McMahon to remain a part of WWE so until that changes or business dictates it, the WWE chairman toying with creative is likely to continue.
WWE Very Pleased with The Judgment Day
WWE officials are ecstatic about The Judgment Day, per Sapp.
The report praised Finn Bálor for being easy to work with, Rhea Ripley for working through knee injuries and toward getting others over, and Damian Priest for his work ethic.
It also put over Dominik Mysterio for doing a ton of media and revealed that WWE officials have specifically put him in place to work with a variety of opponents, from different backgrounds and styles, in an attempt to grow him as an in-ring performer.
The faction has become a central piece of Raw and never before will that be more apparent than on Saturday, when Priest competes for a chance to win the coveted briefcase in the ladder match, Bálor challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and Mysterio squares off with Cody Rhodes in his highest-profile match since WrestleMania 39.
Interestingly enough, the report stated: "Fightful was even told Edge himself recognized that Judgment Day was better suited in this iteration than the original plans had outlined."
That those involved recognized early on that the group would not succeed as it was and made the changes necessary is a testament to WWE's creative forces when they are not being second-guessed and overreached by McMahon.
Time will tell how things turn out, but Triple H and Co. have done a fantastic job of taking the faction and potentially producing genuine stars out of it that the company can now build around for the future.
Long-Term Booking in AEW
As opposed to other shows we have seen out of the company in 2023, it appears Tony Khan and the AEW creative team have tentative plans for major angles and stories in place through All Out on September 3, per Sapp.
Considering the relatively short period between Forbidden Door, All In and All Out, it makes sense that the AEW president and his team would want to have stories and feuds in place so things moved smoothly.
Of course, it's all assuming there are no major injuries or backstage dust-ups that prevent planned proceedings from happening.
AEW is already dealing with a significant blow from Forbidden Door after Bryan Danielson suffered a broken forearm during his dream match with Kazuchika Okada.
We have seen bits and pieces of long-term storytelling across AEW television of late, with the slow burn for Adam Cole vs. MJF and Kenny Omega battling Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis while joining The Elite in a war of attrition with Blackpool Combat Club.
It will be interesting to see how much Khan's plans stay the same and what is forced to change over the next eight or so weeks as the company enters one of its most important periods to date, with a historic Wembley Stadium show and its annual extravaganza returning to Chicago.