Woj: James Harden Wants 'Quick Resolution' on Long-Term Contract with 76ers

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden reportedly doesn't want to be a free agent for long this offseason.

While Harden has a $35.6 million player option for next season with the Philadelphia 76ers, simply opting into it would mean the team could trade him elsewhere. With that in mind, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski discussed a scenario where the guard would enter free agency and then sign a new deal with Philadelphia.

"If you're James Harden and you get into free agency, you want to know that you're getting a quick resolution with the Sixers," Wojnarowski said. "Because the longer it drags out, money dries up elsewhere, and you lose leverage."

On paper, keeping the 10-time All-Star makes some sense for the franchise.

Despite a long career of inconsistent performances in the playoffs, he was still largely excellent last season on his way to 21.0 points, a league-best 10.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep.

He and Joel Embiid were a formidable one-two punch, and his ability to set up the big man in ideal positions to score is one reason the 76ers' franchise cornerstone took home the MVP.

Yet Harden will also be 34 years old next season, and the team once again fell short in the playoffs with a second-round loss.

Wojnarowski said there is something of a "hang up" from Philadelphia's perspective on the number of years that would be included in a new deal if he doesn't simply opt into his player option and play out the 2023-24 campaign.

Signing him to a multi-year contract could hamstring the organization in future seasons, especially if his game declines as he ages.

Still, it seems like Harden will end up with the 76ers. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Get Up "the indications are that James Harden is going to remain in Philadelphia" even if it isn't a "done deal" to this point.

Windhorst also pointed out the number of years is at the center of the presumed negotiations, but there still might be something of a quick resolution to this situation when free agency opens.