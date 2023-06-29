X

    Pacers Rumors: Heat FA Max Strus Targeted for 3-Year, $48M Contract amid Cavs Buzz

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, June 29, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 07: Max Strus #31 of the Miami Heat drives against Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter in Game Three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on June 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Max Strus may have made himself some serious coin after his strong 2022-23 postseason.

    According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "The Indiana Pacers, who are projected to have more than $30 million in salary-cap space, are strongly weighing a three-year offer for Strus in the $48 million range."

