Cam Johnson, Nets Agree to 4-Year, $108M Contract After Midseason Trade from Suns

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are going to get a chance to see what Cam Johnson can do in a full season.

Brooklyn and the forward agreed to a four-year, $108 million deal on Friday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Nets acquired Johnson as part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns last season and extended the $8.5 million qualifying offer on his contract this offseason. That made him a restricted free agent and gave the team some options when it came to his immediate future.

Brooklyn decided to negotiate a new deal with the 27-year-old instead of waiting until another team signed him to an offer sheet and having to decide whether to match it.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic noted ahead of free agency that there was expected to be plenty of interest in the North Carolina product, writing: "He's a 6-foot-8 wing who is a career 39 percent 3-point shooter and a good defender. Every team in the NBA wants that piece."

Johnson is coming off a career season that saw him average 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40.4 percent from deep in 42 games for the Suns and Nets.

Durability is something of a concern since he never appeared in more than 66 games in any of his first four years since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2019. Still, there is nothing but upside in his game at 27 years old with the versatility to defend multiple positions and ability to stretch the floor with his shooting.

Throw in his extensive playoff experience from his time on the Suns and the reality this year's free-agency class was not exactly loaded with seemingly available franchise-altering players, and the Nets did well to keep him on the roster.

Brooklyn can now turn its attention toward making a playoff run with some of the key pieces it got back in the Durant trade in Mikal Bridges and Johnson after ensuring the latter will still be on the roster in the immediate future.