Nets Rumors: Cam Johnson Receives Qualifying Offer, Will Be Restricted Free Agent

David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

Cameron Johnson's future is under the spotlight after the Brooklyn Nets extended the $8.5 million qualifying offer on his contract and made him a restricted free agent Wednesday, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith.

This comes in the first offseason after the Phoenix Suns sent Johnson to the Nets as part of the deal that brought Kevin Durant back to the Western Conference team.

While Deandre Ayton went through restricted free agency after he and the Suns didn't reach an extension deal ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, Mikal Bridges—who was also traded to Brooklyn—agreed to a four-year, $90 million one with the team in the same timeframe.

The Bridges deal stood out to Johnson ahead of his own negotiations.

"He got a great deal," he said of his teammate in June 2022, per Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. "And if he would have wanted to receive the greatest that he known he could have got but I do think he enjoys being here and got a deal that is good for him, and in a lot of ways right now, good for the team. And we're building something here, something that I love being a part of and I keep that in mind."

Alas, the Suns saw an opportunity to land one of the best players in NBA history in Durant and moved on from Johnson and his contract situation.

Still, it was notable that Johnson was eligible for a rookie extension after the 2021-22 campaign since it was the best season of his career to that point.

He was an integral part of a Suns team that finished with the best record in the NBA at 64-18 and averaged career highs across the board with 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 42.5 percent from deep.

Johnson also showed positional versatility on both ends with the ability to defend backcourt and frontcourt players.

That performance put him under the spotlight entering the 2022-23 campaign, and he responded with averages of 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Suns and Nets in an even better individual performance.

Given his age, his ability to impact the game in a number of ways, the manner in which he stretches the defense with his shooting and his playoff experience, it seemed like Brooklyn might want to sign him to a long-term extension.

Instead, other teams now have the chance to make him a significant deal, which leaves his immediate future up in the air as Brooklyn looks to become a consistent Eastern Conference contender even after losing players such as Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in recent years.