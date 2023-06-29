X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo Trade Rumors Lead to #FreeBam, #FreeDame Twitter Trends

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - OCTOBER 26:Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat shake hands on October 26, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

    If there's one thing NBA Twitter loves, it's the possibility of a blockbuster trade.

    So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that with Portland Trail Blazers fans trying to "recruit" Bam Adebayo to their team in a potential trade—and Miami Heat fans retaliating by hoping that Damian Lillard will instead be traded to the defending Eastern Conference champs—the hashtags "FreeBam" and "FreeDame" began trending:

    NBACentral @TheNBACentral

    Blazers fans are trying to recruit Bam Adebayo to Portland 😅 <a href="https://t.co/6j0Sbh6sxR">pic.twitter.com/6j0Sbh6sxR</a>

    ☆A-A-RON★ @Aar0n_Tayl0r15

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FreeDame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FreeDame</a> suffered too long on a mid-tier non championship contending team.. enough is enough

    Seymone J @seymonejackson

    Since when everybody wanted Bam on their team? Now Portland fans saying Free Bam 🤣🤣🤣 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FREEDAME?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FREEDAME</a>

    XANDER @actionxander

    Enough is enough <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FreeDame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FreeDame</a> and let him ball out down in Biscayne with Bam and the HEAT!! 😤

    So how did we get here?

    Basically, ever since the Portland Trail Blazers took Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick rather than trading it for a veteran star to help Lillard get closer to a title, there has been growing curiosity regarding Lillard's future in Portland. That, in turn, has Blazers fans hoping the team could pry a star like Adebayo away from the Heat, with rumors suggesting Portland had its eyes on such a move.

    Will either player be moved this summer? Time will tell. Until then, the trending continues.

    Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo Trade Rumors Lead to #FreeBam, #FreeDame Twitter Trends
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon