Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo Trade Rumors Lead to #FreeBam, #FreeDame Twitter Trends

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

If there's one thing NBA Twitter loves, it's the possibility of a blockbuster trade.

So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that with Portland Trail Blazers fans trying to "recruit" Bam Adebayo to their team in a potential trade—and Miami Heat fans retaliating by hoping that Damian Lillard will instead be traded to the defending Eastern Conference champs—the hashtags "FreeBam" and "FreeDame" began trending:

So how did we get here?

Basically, ever since the Portland Trail Blazers took Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick rather than trading it for a veteran star to help Lillard get closer to a title, there has been growing curiosity regarding Lillard's future in Portland. That, in turn, has Blazers fans hoping the team could pry a star like Adebayo away from the Heat, with rumors suggesting Portland had its eyes on such a move.

Will either player be moved this summer? Time will tell. Until then, the trending continues.