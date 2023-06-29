Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo Trade Rumors Lead to #FreeBam, #FreeDame Twitter Trends

Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo Trade Rumors Lead to #FreeBam, #FreeDame Twitter TrendsJune 29, 2023
If there's one thing NBA Twitter loves, it's the possibility of a blockbuster trade.
So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that with Portland Trail Blazers fans trying to "recruit" Bam Adebayo to their team in a potential trade—and Miami Heat fans retaliating by hoping that Damian Lillard will instead be traded to the defending Eastern Conference champs—the hashtags "FreeBam" and "FreeDame" began trending:
So how did we get here?
Basically, ever since the Portland Trail Blazers took Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick rather than trading it for a veteran star to help Lillard get closer to a title, there has been growing curiosity regarding Lillard's future in Portland. That, in turn, has Blazers fans hoping the team could pry a star like Adebayo away from the Heat, with rumors suggesting Portland had its eyes on such a move.
Will either player be moved this summer? Time will tell. Until then, the trending continues.