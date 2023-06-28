X

    Lakers Rumors: Bruce Brown Drawing Significant Interest amid Nuggets Contract Buzz

    Erin WalshJune 28, 2023

    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add more championship pedigree to their roster next season.

    The Purple and Gold have "significant interest" in Denver Nuggets veteran Bruce Brown, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. They can offer him the full mid-level exception worth $12.3 million annually, Singer added.

    Denver cannot offer him more than $7.8 million for the 2023-24 season.

