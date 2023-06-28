X

    Nuggets' Jamal Murray Hints at Bruce Brown Contract Extension: 'Congrats to Him'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2023

    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Jamal Murray may have let the cat out of the bag on Bruce Brown's return to the Denver Nuggets.

    During an interview on beIN Sports, Murray congratulated Brown on a yet-to-be-announced extension.

    "We always talk about, once we win everybody will eat, everybody gets taken care of. We're starting to see that. Like Bruce and his extension, so congrats to him," Murray said.

    Brown declined a $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season, setting himself up for unrestricted free agency after winning his first championship. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 35.8 percent from three and playing a critical role off the bench.

    The Nuggets likely would not have won the NBA championship without Brown's tenacity on the boards, shot-making and secondary distributing skills.

    His do-everything game meshed well with Murray, Nikola Jokić and the remainder of the Denver core, but it's a bit surprising he would not choose to test the market. The most the Nuggets can offer Brown for the 2023-24 season is $7.8 million.

    Brown will likely re-enter free agency before the 2024-25 season when the Nuggets have his Bird rights, but until then he'll be vastly underpaid.

