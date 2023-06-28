Taurean Prince Seemingly Learns His Timberwolves Contract Was Not Guaranteed from Woj

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears Taurean Prince learned that he will be a free agent this summer via Twitter.

Prince indicated that he found out from ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski that his $7.4 million contract option for 2023-24 with the Minnesota Timberwolves would not be picked up.

Prince should draw a decent amount of interest this summer following a solid 2022-23 campaign in Minnesota. In 54 games, primarily off the bench, he averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from deep.

It's always possible that Prince could return to the Timberwolves on a lesser deal, though it seems likely he could find himself in a new destination for the fifth time in his career after also having played for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.