P.J. Washington, Hornets Agree to New 3-Year, $48M Contract in 2023 NBA Free Agency

The Charlotte Hornets and PJ Washington have agreed to an three-year, $48 million contract on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer added that the deal doesn't include any team or player options.

The news comes after the Hornets extended an $8.5 million qualifying offer to Washington on June 28 to make him a restricted free agent this summer and avoid losing him for nothing.

The Hornets selected Washington 12th overall in the 2019 draft out of Kentucky and he has been a valuable addition for the franchise both as a starter and off the bench.

The 25-year-old was primarily a starter during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, and he averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 122 games (118 starts) in that span while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from deep.

Washington only started 28 of 65 games during the 2021-22 campaign, and his numbers took a dip as a result, though he returned as a starter during the 2022-23 season and had the best year of his career.

In 73 games last season, Washington averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Given his impact in the lineup alongside LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, bringing Washington back was a no-brainer for Charlotte, especially following the addition of No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller.