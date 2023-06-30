5 Storylines to Watch Ahead of NHL Free Agency

1 of 5

Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images

It's a great question and a difficult one to answer.

While the true superstars of the league rarely hit the open market, there is usually at least one top-line player that finds their way to the open market.

An Alex Pietrangelo. A Taylor Hall. A Johnny Gaudreau. An Artemi Panarin. Heck, this offseason we probably would have settled for a Tyler Toffoli.

But there is none of that out there this offseason with what might be one of the weakest free-agency groups in years.

So who stands out?

Alex Killorn from the Tampa Bay Lightning will be certain to get a lot of interest, while Jason Zucker could be eyeing up a significant contract after having a tremendous bounce-back year for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Tomas Tatar are also solid top-six forwards that could be looking at big deals. But all of those players come with their own sets of issues, mainly revolving around age, injury and whether or not they will be worth the price or term they are able to command on the open market.

There is also that one player every offseason that played in the exact right situation to boost their value in a contract year, resulting in a free-agent contract that makes everybody fall out of their chairs. This year's candidate for that contract has to be former Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting. His number has been fine in Toronto, but is he going to be able to duplicate that on another team, without that sort of talent around him, and be a good value for the contract he will almost certainly be able to command in a weak market?

Things do not get any more encouraging on defense. Dmitry Orlov and Matt Dumba probably lead the class, while John Klingberg will be trying to hope that he can have a better free agency experience than he did a year ago when he had to settle for a one-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks.

The most intriguing players on the market might be the former big-name stars that are at the tail end of their careers that might have a little something to give in a specific role.

Speaking of which.....