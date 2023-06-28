NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers 'Lukewarm' on Heat's Tyler Herro amid Damian Lillard Buzz

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly "lukewarm" on shooting guard Tyler Herro, whose name has been included in trade rumors involving Damian Lillard potentially heading to the Miami Heat.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated relayed that news:

"While any trade will be a collaborative effort between the team and Lillard, the Blazers will, understandably, want the best possible return. Portland is lukewarm on Tyler Herro, sources told Sports Illustrated. He is entering the first year of a four-year, $130 million contract. Brooklyn, armed with a collection of Suns picks that stretch deep into the decade, can offer the most draft capital. And the Blazers could take a flyer on Ben Simmons, whose contract ($77 million over the next two seasons) isn't as onerous as it used to be. Several other Eastern Conference contenders, including Boston, New York and Philadelphia, could jump into the mix."

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on the June 27 edition of Lowe Post podcast (25:30 mark) that the Heat's trade package for Lillard would consist of Herro, two Miami draft picks and "salary filler." However, he also said that either rookie guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. or second-year pro Nikola Jović could be included as well.

Herro just finished his fourth NBA season and first year on his four-season, $120 million contract. He averaged 20.1 points on 43.9 percent shooting (37.8 percent from three-point range), 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 67 contests (all starts).

Herro suffered a broken right hand during Game 1 of the Heat's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks and missed the remainder of the postseason.

The former Kentucky star doesn't turn 24 years old until January, and there's still plenty of time for him to develop his game. He's already a consistent 20-point scorer capable of carrying a team's offensive load on any given night, and he starred during Miami's run to the 2020 NBA Finals too.

Ultimately, any trade package involving a player of Lillard's caliber (32.2 PPG in 2022-23, seven-time All-Star) is going to need to carry a lot of weight if Portland does eventually move off its star guard.

Herro as the big name in return may not match that star power at the moment, although it's unclear just what the future holds in Portland with rumors and speculation flying around about Lillard's future in the city.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said this on NBA Today on Tuesday:

"I don't get a sense there are a bunch of teams around the NBA who are putting off their free agency plans, their potential trade deals, expecting that Damian Lillard is going to be on the market. Certainly an organization like Miami, where you see the natural fit there, certainly they are probably watching it—I believe they are watching it—closer. I generally believe business is going on as usual around the NBA. Teams expect Damian Lillard to be in Portland."

However, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Lillard has "serious interest" in the Heat. That comment was put in the context of whether the Blazers can improve the roster with free agency approaching Friday. If not, then "it's all eyes on Miami from there," Amick said.

We'll soon find out how everything goes down shortly enough with free agency starting Friday at 6 p.m. ET, which should set some major wheels in motion.