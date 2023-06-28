Bulls Rumors: Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White Expected to Get New Contracts in Free Agency

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Chicago Bulls are expected to bring back restricted free-agent guards Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

"With a clear need at the position, and Alex Caruso viewed more as a wing playmaker than a floor general, the Bulls are expected to bring back restricted free agents Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White," league sources told Fischer.

The Bulls have a need at guard with Lonzo Ball expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season with a left knee injury that has kept him out of the lineup since Jan. 2022.

Fischer added that "there remains a chance" that veteran point guard Patrick Beverley returns to the mix after he signed with Chicago as a free agent in February and played 22 games. However, "several playoff contenders" are in on Beverley as well.

White is a four-year veteran who Chicago selected No. 7 overall in the 2019 draft out of North Carolina. He averaged 9.7 points on 44.3 percent shooting (37.2 percent from three-point range), 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists last year. White played in 74 games (starting two) and averaged 23.4 minutes per contest.

Dosunmu is in his second year with the Bulls after they selected the ex-Illinois star with the No. 38 choice in the 2021 draft. He started 51 of 80 games last year while playing 26.2 minutes per game. Dosunmu averaged 8.6 points on 49.3 percent shooting (31.2 percent from three), 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

The Bulls are coming off a 40-42 season that ended with the team falling to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in the play-in tournament. The Bulls offered some hope for brighter days at the tail end of the regular season, going 14-9 down the stretch.