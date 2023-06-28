Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Bulls Want 'Far' More than Wizards Got for Bradley Beal

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly seeking a significant return in any trade involving two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Bulls have "engaged several teams" in LaVine trade talks, but they "hold LaVine's trade value far above" the return the Washington Wizards recently received from the Phoenix Suns for guard Bradley Beal.

The Wizards dealt Beal to Phoenix as part of a three-team trade with the Indiana Pacers, receiving guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet, six future second-round draft picks, and four future first-round pick swaps.

Washington later flipped Paul to the Golden State Warriors for guard Jordan Poole, a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

One of the reasons why Washington didn't get a huge return for Beal despite him being a three-time All-Star is the fact that he signed a five-year, $251.02 million supermax contract extension last year and had a no-trade clause.

LaVine does not have a no-trade clause, but he boasts a large contract in his own right, signing a five-year, $215.16 million deal last year.

The 28-year-old LaVine has been a highly productive player during his six-year run in Chicago, averaging at least 22 points per game in each season.

LaVine averaged a career-high 28.2 points per game in 2020-21, earning his first All-Star selection. He was chosen as an All-Star the next season as well when he averaged 25.3 points per contest.

While LaVine's numbers dipped a bit last season, his 77 games played were his most since 2015-16, and he still put up impressive stats with 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 three-pointers made per game, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

LaVine is an offensive dynamo who could be appealing to teams on the trade market despite his contract, but it is fair to wonder if he is capable of being a core player on a championship team.

During his NBA career, LaVine has made only one playoff appearance, playing in four postseason games in 2022.

Last season, the Bulls took a major step back, going 40-42 and missing the playoffs after losing in the postseason play-in tournament.

It is unclear if the Bulls can go much further with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan as their top players, and that may be why Chicago is at least open to discussing trade scenarios involving LaVine.

Fischer noted that both the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks showed interest in LaVine in the past, but the Knicks have been taking a more patient approach than they traditionally have, and the Mavs won't have room if they attempt to re-sign Kyrie Irving in free agency.

Ultimately, if the Bulls can't get a package better than what Washington got for Beal, it may not be worth trading a player of LaVine's caliber, unless Chicago is ready to jump headfirst into a rebuild.