Lakers Rumors: Mo Bamba, Malik Beasley Contract Options Still Being Discussed by LA

Ian Maule/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of early free-agency decisions regarding their current crop of players, and the status of veteran swingman Malik Beasley and center Mo Bamba is reportedly undecided.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, "the Lakers are still working through their options with Beasley and Bamba," and "there are various paths forward with each."

Both Beasley and Bamba were midseason trade acquisitions for Los Angeles, with Beasley coming over from the Utah Jazz and Bamba being shipped away by the Orlando Magic. Neither of them made much of an impact during their brief time in Hollywood.

In 26 regular-season games with 14 starts, Beasley averaged 11.1 points before his production took a nosedive in the playoffs with just 3.0 points per game across 11 appearances. Bamba appeared in just nine regular-season games and three playoff games, as he dealt with a left ankle injury toward the end of the year.

Beasley has a team option for the 2023-24 season worth $16.5 million remaining on his contract, so he could become a free agent if the Lakers decline it. Bamba's $10.3 million salary is non-guaranteed.

Buha outlined the logical course of action for the Lakers to take with two players who aren't major members of their rotation.

"Neither Beasley or Bamba is worth their salary based on their production from last season, but the Lakers could simply exercise Beasley's option and guarantee Bamba's salary to preserve them as tradable midsized contracts," Buha wrote. "They could be useful because they expire after next season, allowing the Lakers to package them with future draft picks and/or young players later in the season to upgrade the rotation."

The Lakers have already addressed two of their impending free agents, extending qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves on Tuesday night.

After making it to the Western Conference Finals this year, Los Angeles will have to make the right offseason moves if it hopes to make a deeper postseason run in 2024.