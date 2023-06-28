X

    ACC/SEC Challenge 2023: UNC vs. Tennessee, Duke vs. Arkansas Highlight Schedule

    Doric SamJune 28, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: A general view of the North Carolina Tar Heels shorts logo during the second half of the CBS Sports Classic basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 17, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge will be played during the 2023-24 college basketball season, and the matchups were revealed Wednesday.

    The clashes of UNC vs. Tennessee and Duke vs. Arkansas headline an impressive slate of games that will be held on November 28 and 29.

    ACC Men's Basketball @accmbb

    𝐀𝐂𝐂/𝐒𝐄𝐂 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄 🏀<br><br>Matchups for the 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 ACC/SEC Challenge are set!<br><br>📰 <a href="https://t.co/OhyRxsmIf6">https://t.co/OhyRxsmIf6</a> <a href="https://t.co/YSiQX0Du7k">pic.twitter.com/YSiQX0Du7k</a>

    The Tar Heels are coming off a disappointing 20-13 finish to last season after entering the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation. UNC was one of the first four out of the 2023 NCAA tournament, marking the first time a preseason No. 1 has missed the Big Dance since the field was expanded to 64 teams in 1985. UNC's season came to an end after declining an invite to the NIT.

    Tennessee, on the other hand, is looking to build off last season's run to the Sweet 16, which was the program's first time advancing that deep into the NCAA tournament since 2019. The Volunteers have won at least 25 games in each of the last two seasons.

    The Duke-Arkansas matchup also features a pair of teams hungry to improve on last year's NCAA tournament appearances. The Blue Devils were surprisingly bounced in the second round by Tennessee, while the Razorbacks made their third straight trip to the Sweet 16 before falling to the eventual champion UConn Huskies in a 23-point loss.

    In addition to those two matchups, the game on the slate with the most intrigue is Kentucky vs. Miami, which will pit two legendary head coaches against one another in John Calipari and Jim Larranaga.

    The ACC/SEC Challenge will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network. In addition to the men's challenge, the women's challenge will take place on Nov. 29 and 30.