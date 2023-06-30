Updated 2023 NBA Free Agent Rankings: The Best Players Still Available

Updated 2023 NBA Free Agent Rankings: The Best Players Still AvailableJune 30, 2023
The NBA's 2023 free-agency period is upon us, as teams were allowed to officially court additions Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
Some of the bigger names, including Kristaps Porziņģis and James Harden, have been taken out of the fray by virtue of player or team options being exercised, but there is still plenty of talent to be had.
Based on past production, age, how they fit in the modern NBA and a healthy dose of subjectivity, here are the top players available right now.
14. Kelly Oubre Jr. (unrestricted)
The Charlotte Hornets were among the league's worst teams, and he only appeared in 48 games, so Kelly Oubre Jr. operated in relative obscurity last season.
But his 20.3 points and 2.3 threes (albeit on just 31.9 percent shooting from deep) demonstrate that he could still help someone as a sparkplug scorer off the bench.
13. Kevin Love (unrestricted)
Kevin Love turns 35 in September. Team defense when he's on the floor could be a real challenge. But he just had a real role with a Finals team and shot 37.8 percent from deep in the playoffs.
He could be a solid floor-spacer for a team in need of shooting from the frontcourt.
12. Mason Plumlee (unrestricted)
Mason Plumlee has never been a highly touted big man, but he brings a varied skill set that's increasingly valuable as teams embrace playmaking bigs.
There are only 10 players in NBA history who match or exceed both of his career marks for rebounding percentage and assist percentage.
11. P.J. Washington (restricted)
P.J. Washington shot a career-high 38.6 percent from deep in 2020-21, but that mark has gone down in each season since. Still, he's enough of a threat from the outside to pull opposing forwards away from the basket and can occasionally make a play with the ball.
10. Dillon Brooks (unrestricted)
Dillon Brooks is a historically bad shooter whose overconfidence was brutally exposed by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the postseason, but he's a competitor and solid defender who may have some untapped potential as a tertiary (or quaternary) playmaker.
9. Grant Williams (restricted)
Grant Williams may want to re-sign with the Boston Celtics, but the addition of Porziņģis likely means his time there is done.
There will surely be teams that can talk themselves into a stout frontcourt defender who's hit 39.7 percent of his three-point attempts over the last three seasons.
8. Bogdan Bogdanović (player Option)
Bogdan Bogdanović played five seasons overseas before coming to the NBA, so he's a bit older (and more experienced) than many realize. And his combination of outside shooting (38.7 percent from deep for his career) and secondary playmaking (4.2 assists per 75 possessions for his career) would improve almost any second unit.
7. Donte Divincenzo (unrestricted)
After an injury-riddled 2021-22 campaign torpedoed his free-agency value last year, Donte DiVincenzo bounced back with 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in just 26.3 minutes per game for the Golden State Warriors in 2022-23.
His well-rounded game and outside shooting (39.7 percent from deep last season) make him one of this summer's more interesting plug-and-play options.
6. Russell Westbrook (unrestricted)
Right when it was starting to feel like the end of his career might come as quickly as it once did for Allen Iverson, Russell Westbrook had a perception-altering postseason with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Spacey defense and an inconsistent jumper will still be concerns, but with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out, Westbrook's aggression and ability to get to the paint kept L.A. competitive in the first round.
5. D'Angelo Russell (unrestricted)
In what was sort of the opposite of Westbrook's 2022-23, D'Angelo Russell was far better in the regular season than he was in the playoffs, but someone will talk themselves into Russell's outside shooting (39.6 percent in 2022-23) and feel as a pick-and-roll playmaker.
4. Christian Wood (unrestricted)
Despite a bizarre situation in which his role seemed to change every time he got comfortable, Christian Wood stuffed the stat sheet with 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.1 blocks in just 25.9 minutes in 2022-23. Teams in need of some shooting in the frontcourt should be interested.
3. Austin Reaves (restricted)
Austin Reaves is not in the top 10 by virtue of the oft-present Lakers bias. Throughout his second season (and on into the playoffs) he demonstrated an ability to create for others and generate moneyball-style points about as well as anyone.
In 2022-23, only 19 players matched or exceeded each of Reaves' per-possession averages for points, assists, threes and free throws. And Reaves led that bunch in true shooting percentage.
2. Brook Lopez (unrestricted)
Middleton isn't the only Buck entering free agency following the early and unexpected playoff departure. The difference is that Brook Lopez had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022-23.
Following a 2021-22 in which a back surgery limited him to 13 games, Lopez bounced back this season with 15.9 points, a career-high 2.5 blocks and a career-high 37.4 three-point percentage.
With his ability to anchor a defense on one end and keep the paint clear on the other, Lopez would be an ideal addition for any team with a star who wants to get to the basket.
That description obviously fits Giannis Antetokounmpo, and during 2022-23 (including the playoffs), Milwaukee was plus-8.8 points per 100 possessions when he shared the floor with Lopez, compared to plus-4.2 when Giannis played without the big man.
And when called upon, Lopez can still scale his game up, call on some of that low-post arsenal that made him an All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets and generate plenty of points. In the 1,381 minutes he played without Giannis in 2022-23 (again, including the playoffs), Lopez averaged 21.0 points per 75 possessions with a 64.0 true shooting percentage.
At 35, it's fair to think we're in the post-prime stretch of Lopez's career. And this most recent campaign may have been the final peak, but his game isn't predicated on explosiveness these days. The size, awareness and outside shooting that contributed to his success will all still be there next season.
1. Fred Vanvleet (unrestricted)
Fred VanVleet is a diminutive point guard and inefficient scorer who hasn't had an above-average effective field-goal percentage (or true shooting percentage) since his second season in 2017-18.
So, how on earth did he rise all the way up to No. 3 on this list?
First, VanVleet may be the poster player for the argument that volume can be every bit as important as accuracy for a three-point shooter (unless you're just a disaster on that latter front).
Over the last three seasons, he's tied for fourth in the league in three-point attempts per game. In the same stretch, among players with at least 300 attempts, he's 135th in three-point percentage.
But he's just good enough from out there that defenses have to pay attention, especially when they know he could fire at less than a moment's notice. That keeps potential help defenders honest outside the three-point line, which opens up a little extra space for drivers.
With that context in mind, it's easier to see why a player with a bad individual effective field-goal percentage could have a positive impact on the team's mark. In the same three-year period, the Toronto Raptors effective field-goal percentage has been better with VanVleet on the floor than it is when he's off.
That impact isn't entirely the product of VanVleet hoisting threes, though. He's also a solid possession organizer and distributor who just averaged a career-high 7.2 assists in 2022-23.