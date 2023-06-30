Updated 2023 NBA Free Agent Rankings: The Best Players Still Available

13 of 14

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Middleton isn't the only Buck entering free agency following the early and unexpected playoff departure. The difference is that Brook Lopez had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022-23.

Following a 2021-22 in which a back surgery limited him to 13 games, Lopez bounced back this season with 15.9 points, a career-high 2.5 blocks and a career-high 37.4 three-point percentage.

With his ability to anchor a defense on one end and keep the paint clear on the other, Lopez would be an ideal addition for any team with a star who wants to get to the basket.

That description obviously fits Giannis Antetokounmpo, and during 2022-23 (including the playoffs), Milwaukee was plus-8.8 points per 100 possessions when he shared the floor with Lopez, compared to plus-4.2 when Giannis played without the big man.

And when called upon, Lopez can still scale his game up, call on some of that low-post arsenal that made him an All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets and generate plenty of points. In the 1,381 minutes he played without Giannis in 2022-23 (again, including the playoffs), Lopez averaged 21.0 points per 75 possessions with a 64.0 true shooting percentage.

At 35, it's fair to think we're in the post-prime stretch of Lopez's career. And this most recent campaign may have been the final peak, but his game isn't predicated on explosiveness these days. The size, awareness and outside shooting that contributed to his success will all still be there next season.