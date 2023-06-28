James Harden Rumors: 'Indications' Star Will Return to 76ers on New Contract in FA

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Signs are indicating James Harden will remain with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Wednesday's edition of Get Up.



Harden has until Thursday to pick up his $35.6 million player option to remain with the 76ers for the 2023-24 season. He can also decline that option and become an unrestricted free agent.

Windhorst said he expects Harden to decline that option, with indications pointing toward a return to Philadelphia, although he added that it's "not a done deal."

Windhorst added that Harden can get a deal up to four years but that the 76ers may want something shorter with the point guard turning 34 years old in August.

Harden has averaged 21.0 points, 10.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game since Philadelphia acquired him on Feb. 10, 2022 in a midseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets. He re-signed with Philadelphia on a two-year, $68.6 million deal last offseason with a player option for 2023-24.

It's looking as though the 76ers are set to run it back with Harden and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

There's questions regarding the rest of the roster, with Tobias Harris notably getting interest from multiple teams, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

However, the Embiid-Harden duo looks set to guide Philadelphia once again.

Last year's team reached the Eastern Conference semifinals before falling to the Boston Celtics in seven games.