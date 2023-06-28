Cowboys' Micah Parson Adding Muscle, Wants to Play 2023 NFL Season at 255 Pounds

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Star linebacker Micah Parsons will look a little different when the Dallas Cowboys open the 2023 season.

According to Gabriel Trevino of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, Parsons plans on bulking up to 255 pounds during training camp because he believes the extra muscle would not only help his effectiveness as a pass-rusher but also improve his long-term health.

"It's about stability," Parsons said at a charity event on Tuesday. "Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don't come across. Especially in the groin. I'm trying to stay as healthy as possible."

Parsons was listed at 245 pounds during the 2022 season and said he's at 248 now. He upgraded his home gym and added a sauna for recovery after speaking to other players around the league.

"Different things like that add into the things that help you become a better player," Parsons said. "Because not everything is going to be at work, you have to do some stuff at home too."

The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Parsons was named first-team All-Pro for the second straight season after racking up 65 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries last year.

The 24-year-old said last month that he plans to switch to defensive end full-time in 2023, so the added bulk should help him in the trenches. Parsons added Tuesday that he hopes to garner more attention from opposing offenses this year, which he believes is the next step in his already impressive development.

"If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches," Parsons said. "Why? Because they're king. They're not going to flinch. Please come visit, you're more than welcome. I'm OK with feeling uncomfortable. That's how you evolve."