Cowboys' Micah Parsons Adding Weight, Eyeing Move to Full-Time DE in 2023

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has been absent from the voluntary portion of the team's offseason program, but he has a good reason.

Parsons told reporters on Wednesday that he's working out in Austin and plans to add bulk in hopes of moving to defensive end full-time during the 2023 season. He intends to return to the team for OTAs.

Parsons, who was listed at 245 pounds last season, clarified on Twitter that he is simply "putting on more muscle to carry the load" and he doesn't intend to "surpass 255 at anytime" during his playing career.

The 23-year-old has made the Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two years in the NFL. He recorded 65 tackles last season, down from 84 in his rookie year. However, he had no problems getting to the quarterback at a high clip, notching career highs of 13.5 sacks and 69 quarterback pressures. He also added three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Parsons admitted that playing near the line of scrimmage more often took a toll on his body, but he felt like he eventually grew accustomed to it.

"I'd say the trench warfare is definitely way tougher. It's a harder job," Parsons said in January. "I'm doing certain movements that my body's probably not used to, and you got to build muscle and build callus for it, build that toughness in it. The more I keep doing it, the more I'm getting used to [it], and the more I'm learning the position, I get better."

Parsons will look to help lead the Cowboys to a deeper playoff run next season, as the team hasn't made it past the divisional round since 1995.