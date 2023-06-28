AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Forbidden Door

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

On the heels of an acclaimed Forbidden Door event, AEW sought to keep momentum with an explosive episode of Dynamite headlined by a blockbuster tag team main event featuring two bona fide hall of famers.

Sting partnered with Darby Allin to battle Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Match on a show that also featured the latest in the rivalry between AEW World champion MJF and Adam Cole, as well as the next match in the Owen Hart Memorial Women's Tournament.