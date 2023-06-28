USMNT vs. St. Kitts & Nevis: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Gold Cup

0 of 3

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The United States men's national team is expected to cruise to a victory on Wednesday night.

The Americans take on Saint Kitts & Nevis in their second of three Concacaf Gold Cup group-stage matches.

Group A play did not start as expected, as the USMNT needed a late Brandon Vazquez equalizer to tie Jamaica on Saturday night.

The USMNT will be in a fight with Jamaica for first place in Group A, and that will come down to goal differential if both nations win their next two games.

Scoring in bunches is mandatory for the USMNT against a Saint Kitts and Nevis side that is the weakest of the four in Group A.

The need for goals should lead to a start for Vazquez, who impressed up top in his substitute role against Jamaica.