    Lakers Rumors: Jarred Vanderbilt's $4.7M Contract Option to Be Picked Up by LAL

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 28, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt looks to pass during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, April 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    The Los Angeles Lakers plan to exercise their team option on forward Jarrad Vanderbilt for the 2023-24 season, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, who provided more information:

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    Speaking of expected LAL moves, the Lakers plan to exercise the $4.7 million team option for Jarred Vanderbilt for next season, sources told ESPN. The 24-year-old forward will be eligible for a contract extension extension worth up to 4 years and $71 million starting Sept. 7.

    The Lakers added Vanderbilt in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 9. L.A. notably sent Russell Westbrook to the Jazz in that deal, and the Lakers also got back Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell.

    The 6'9" Vanderbilt averaged 7.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Jazz and Lakers last season. He notably started 37 of his 41 games for the Lakers over the course of the regular season and playoffs.

    Vanderbilt played an integral role in the team's late-season surge, which saw L.A. go 18-8 in its final 26 regular-season games.

    A play-in tournament win over Minnesota Timberwolves propelled the No. 7 seed Lakers on a great playoff run that saw them defeat the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies and the defending champion Golden State Warriors before falling to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

    Now the Lakers have decided to run it back with Vanderbilt for at least one more year and hold the option to keep him in town even longer with an extension.

