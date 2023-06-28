Trail Blazers Should Keep Damian Lillard amid NBA Trade Rumors, Target Draymond Green

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The countdown to 2023 NBA free agency has begun. When the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET on Friday, the trade market is likely to pick up and a lot of eyes will be on the Portland Trail Blazers.



This is because Portland appears to be at a crossroads with star point guard Damian Lillard.



The soon-to-be 33-year-old is still an elite player but is approaching the back end of his career. He wants to win a championship and was reportedly unhappy with the Blazers' decision to use the No. 3 pick on Scoot Henderson instead of trading it for a proven veteran.



"[A] source said nothing has changed about Lillard's strong desire to play with the kind of high-level players that would make the Blazers contenders again," The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote. "The youth movement, impressive though it might be, isn't enough."



Portland general manager Joe Cronin met with Lillard earlier this week to discuss the future of the team. Publicly, the official came out of the meeting with a commitment to building a winner around his biggest star:

So, the plan, for now, is to keep the seven-time All-Star, though that could change at any point. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Real GM) reported that if he makes a trade request, Portland would likely honor it.

"If he decides he wants a trade, I think the organization will accommodate him," he said. "But they don't want to trade him."

The Blazers should do what they can to keep Lillard, at least for the time being. He is still a centerpiece player around whom Portland can build for several more seasons. Cronin can't be assured of getting another one back in a trade, and the team has yet to learn exactly what it has in prospects like Henderson and Kris Murray.



Portland could also lose trade leverage if they suddenly pivoted and made Lillard available—since it would all but indicate that the relationship is strained and that he wants out.



Rebuilding around the Weber State product would be a lot easier than rebuilding without him, but for that to be an option, Cronin and the Blazers have to find ways to keep him happy.



The good news is that appeasing the team's biggest star might not be particularly difficult. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Lillard doesn't necessarily want a superteam filled with stars but simply wants a roster that can provide "a shot," at making a postseason run:



The Trail Blazers don't have to chase superstars on the free-agency or trade markets this offseason to show Lillard they're making an effort. Adding a seasoned veteran or two who can develop the youngsters and make a push toward the playoffs will probably be enough.



And Portland could have a prime target in Golden State Warriors standout Draymond Green.



"Here's one solution that is known to be a dream scenario from Lillard's vantage point: Re-sign forward Jerami Grant and add four-time All-Star/four-time champion Draymond Green in free agency," Amick wrote.



Green is a logical target, and not just because Lillard wants him in the fold. He's an elite defender with a wealth of playoff experience who can help show players like Henderson what it takes to win in the NBA.



This doesn't mean that actually landing the 33-year-old will be easy. He's likely to generate interest from teams like the Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Pistons, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, and the Warriors would probably like to have him back as well.



Signing Green outright would be borderline impossible for a team projected to be $82.1 million over the soft cap. A sign-and-trade with Golden State might be required, and enticing the Warriors to cooperate or coming up with an enticing trade offer could prove difficult.



At least targeting Green would be a good place for the Blazers to start this offseason. It would show Lillard they're trying to build a playoff-caliber roster without mortgaging the future.



And if that plan doesn't pan out, if the Blazers race toward a third consecutive non-playoff season, and if Lillard becomes truly disgruntled, Portland can always revisit the idea of trading him ahead of the in-season deadline.

