Heat Rumors: New Gabe Vincent Contract Eyed by MIA, Max Strus Deal 'Less Realistic'

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat have some big decisions to make, especially with guards Gabe Vincent and Max Strus headed for free agency.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, it appears that the Heat want to keep Vincent aboard, but re-signing Strus does not seem as likely.

"The Heat would like to re-sign impending free agent guard Gabe Vincent regardless of whether Miami lands [Damian] Lillard or not, according to a league source," Jackson wrote.

"While the Heat would like to keep Vincent, re-signing Strus seems less realistic," Jackson added.

Both Vincent and Strus came up big for the Heat during their run to the 2023 NBA Finals, especially with starting guard Tyler Herro missing nearly the entire postseason with a broken right hand suffered in Game 1 of the team's first-round series versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat's interest in retaining Vincent reportedly remains intact despite the connection to superstar point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jackson reported that Miami has "decided to wait patiently" on Lillard, whose future with Portland is unclear.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Monday that Lillard "has serious interest in joining" Miami. The Blazers ultimately appear to be the frontrunners to have Lillard on their roster in 2023-24, however.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Today Tuesday:

"I don't get a sense there are a bunch of teams around the NBA who are putting off their free agency plans, their potential trade deals, expecting that Damian Lillard is going to be on the market. Certainly an organization like Miami, where you see the natural fit there, certainly they are probably watching it—I believe they are watching it—closer. I generally believe business is going on as usual around the NBA. Teams expect Damian Lillard to be in Portland."

Lillard, who averaged 32.2 points per game last season, has two years remaining on his current contract.

Vincent stepped up for the Heat in the playoffs, posting 12.7 points and 3.5 assists per game. He notably got hot during a six-game stretch during his final four contests of the Eastern Conference Finals and initial two in the NBA Finals, dropping 18.8 points on 52.6 percent shooting.

The 27-year-old, who went undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara, has played all four of his NBA seasons in Miami.

The 27-year-old Strus posted 11.5 points per game for Miami this season. He started all 23 of Miami's games during the playoffs.

Strus struggled from the three-point line in the postseason (31.9 percent), but he was a huge asset in the middle of the playoff run, notably dropping 14.5 points on 47.7 percent shooting during an eight-game stretch against the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

We'll soon find out which direction Miami heads this offseason with free agency slated to begin Friday at 6 p.m. ET.