WWE NXT Gold Rush Week 2 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT has a new audience tuning in after the much-hyped Week One of NXT Gold Rush. Week Two had a bigger card across the board, thanks to multiple important championship matches.



Carmelo Hayes would defend his title against Baron Corbin, a former WWE United States champion. Could The A Champion prove his worth against a main-roster mainstay?



Thea Hail faced the toughest challenge of her career, hoping to capture the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton. Could the 19-year-old pull off the ultimate upset and become the youngest NXT women's champion in history?



Malik Blade and Edris Enofé hoped to pull off their own upset by dethroning Gallus as NXT tag team champions. Would this be their night?



Nathan Frazer promised the first shot at his Heritage Cup to his good friend Dragon Lee. Who would win this competitive battle of allies? Would Noam Dar and Meta-Four play a role?



These were the big matches of a night that could change the course of the gold brand.

