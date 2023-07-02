Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks Agree to 4-Year, $50M Contract; SG Spent 1 Year with GSW

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Donte DiVincenzo is heading to the Big Apple.

The veteran shooting guard agreed to an four-year, $50 million contract with the New York Knicks on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes after DiVincenzo declined his $4.7 million player option with the Golden State Warriors for the 2023-24 season to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

He was long expected to decline his player option with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reporting June 18 that he would "likely be too expensive for the Warriors to re-sign" this offseason.

DiVincenzo had a solid 2022-23 season with the Warriors after missing half of the 2021-22 campaign with an ankle injury. In 72 games, primarily off the bench, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The 26-year-old spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks before the franchise traded him to the Sacramento Kings during the 2021-22 season.

He played an influential role in Milwaukee's starting lineup during the 2020-21 season when it won the NBA title. He averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 66 games while shooting 42.0 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep.

It's no surprise DiVincenzo opted to sign with the Knicks after SNY's Ian Begley reported June 22 that a number of "influential" executives within the organization were "fans of the idea" of signing him this summer.

The Knicks needed to make some upgrades this offseason in order to better contend with the Bucks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers for the Eastern Conference crown.

New York will be hoping DiVincenzo can return to his Milwaukee form next season as a valuable 3-and-D wing. He figures to play a depth role for the Knicks alongside Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley.