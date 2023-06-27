Warriors' Klay Thompson: Chris Paul Trade 'a Little Weird' After Past 'Battles'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson acknowledged there might be an adjustment as the team welcomes in a player who used to be a notable rival.

Thompson told The Athletic's Anthony Slater he's excited about what Chris Paul will provide on the court but that the situation is "a little weird" given the Warriors' history with Paul:

"Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation it's an honor. It's a little weird because we've had so many battles in the past with Chris and he's led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014. I think he's just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. I know Steph and him have a long history together being both from North Carolina. For me, it's going to be a smooth transition playing with such a passer and playmaker, I'm just excited."

Because they play the same position, Paul and Stephen Curry have maintained a competitive rivalry on the court over the years. Draymond Green said in 2015 that Curry had a "personal vendetta" to be better than Paul.

Things really came to a head during CP3's two-year run with the Houston Rockets. Golden State sent Houston packing in the 2018 Western Conference finals, claiming the final two games in the series to stave off elimination. The the Warriors prevailed one year later in the conference semifinals.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recalled at the 3:30 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast on June 23 that Golden State's players exuberantly celebrated their 2019 victory over the Rockets and were yelling "F--k Chris Paul" as they made their way to the locker room.

That's all in the past, though. The quest for an NBA championship can be a great unifier. Especially in Paul's case, putting aside any bad blood might not be that difficult in pursuit of his first ever title.

Curry was highly complimentary of the 12-time All-Star as well.

"Every team that CP has been on gets better," he said to Slater. "That's the most consistent thing about him, and who he is and what he brings to the team."

Still, those first few games when Paul and Curry are on the same team might be a bit jarring for many fans.