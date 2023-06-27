Warriors' Stephen Curry Talks Jordan Poole Trade to Wizards: 'Tough to See Him Go'

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry told The Athletic's Anthony Slater that it's "tough" to see teammate Jordan Poole go after the Dubs traded him to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster deal that brought back Chris Paul in return.

"You hate losing JP. I know it's not all the way official yet. So I don't want to talk too much before it is. But that's the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own (and then get traded). It's a great opportunity for him. It's just you get to know someone like that, build a friendship, build a bond. It's tough to see him go. But, you know, we're trying to win next year and CP can help us do that."

The comments were made amid a conversation between Slater, Curry and Golden State shooting guard Klay Thompson in the lead-in to their battle with Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the latest edition of Capital One's "The Match."

The trade isn't yet official, although it's been widely reported, including by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Poole, 24, averaged 20.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Warriors in his fourth NBA season last year. He played an integral part in the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA title win, notably posting 17.0 points on 50.8 percent shooting in the playoffs.

The Warriors ultimately opted to make a big change, however, bringing in a 12-time All-Star in 38-year-old Chris Paul. The table should be set for the Warriors to make another run at the championship, especially with Curry still in the mix.

As for Poole, he's set to be the top option in Washington as the team begins a big rebuilding process following trades of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porziņģis.