X

    Warriors' Stephen Curry Talks Jordan Poole Trade to Wizards: 'Tough to See Him Go'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 27, 2023

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

    Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry told The Athletic's Anthony Slater that it's "tough" to see teammate Jordan Poole go after the Dubs traded him to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster deal that brought back Chris Paul in return.

    "You hate losing JP. I know it's not all the way official yet. So I don't want to talk too much before it is. But that's the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own (and then get traded). It's a great opportunity for him. It's just you get to know someone like that, build a friendship, build a bond. It's tough to see him go. But, you know, we're trying to win next year and CP can help us do that."

    The comments were made amid a conversation between Slater, Curry and Golden State shooting guard Klay Thompson in the lead-in to their battle with Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the latest edition of Capital One's "The Match."

    The trade isn't yet official, although it's been widely reported, including by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. <a href="https://t.co/kpNkhqFicp">pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp</a>

    Warriors' Stephen Curry Talks Jordan Poole Trade to Wizards: 'Tough to See Him Go'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Poole, 24, averaged 20.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Warriors in his fourth NBA season last year. He played an integral part in the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA title win, notably posting 17.0 points on 50.8 percent shooting in the playoffs.

    The Warriors ultimately opted to make a big change, however, bringing in a 12-time All-Star in 38-year-old Chris Paul. The table should be set for the Warriors to make another run at the championship, especially with Curry still in the mix.

    As for Poole, he's set to be the top option in Washington as the team begins a big rebuilding process following trades of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porziņģis.