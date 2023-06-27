Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Teams 'Expect' PG to Stay with Blazers Ahead of NBA FA

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

NBA teams expect Damian Lillard to remain with the Portland Trail Blazers despite rumors and speculation that the seven-time All-Star could be on the move this offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the following on Tuesday's NBA Today:

"I don't get a sense there are a bunch of teams around the NBA who are putting off their free-agency plans, their potential trade deals, expecting that Damian Lillard is going to be on the market. Certainly an organization like Miami, where you see the natural fit there, certainly they are probably watching it—I believe they are watching it—closer. I generally believe business is going on as usual around the NBA. Teams expect Damian Lillard to be in Portland."

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported on Monday that Lillard "has serious interest in joining" the Miami Heat.

Last Wednesday, Wojnarowski reported on the Pat McAfee Show that numerous teams inquired about Lillard with the Blazers, but the team reportedly shut those talks down.

The most recent news points to Lillard staying in Portland and being in sync with the front office on a plan to get the team back on track after two years outside of the playoffs, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst also reported that Lillard has not requested a trade and wants to see what the team does in free agency:

The talent is there for Portland to get back to the playoffs, but last year's team was hit hard by injuries and couldn't get in sync. Twenty-four players suited up for Portland last year, and only two of them (Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks) played more than 63 games.

The franchise cornerstone is already in place with Lillard, who averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.

The Blazers also have some young talent around him in the backcourt (e.g. Sharpe, No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons). If the Blazers can re-sign free agent forward Jerami Grant (20.5 PPG) and add more depth on the wing and frontcourt, then they absolutely could post a winning record next year and turn their fortunes around.