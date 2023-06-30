Ranking Most Likely Picks For Shock Return to WWE at Money in the Bank 2023

Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

With the 2023 edition of Money in the Bank coming from the O2 Arena in London, wrestling fans are ready for WWE to put on a spectacular show for the international crowd.

Several veteran Superstars have been missing from WWE programming for months, including Randy Orton, Lita and Goldberg, who could create enough buzz on Saturday to warrant booking them on this massive UK show.

Here are the performers who could shock the world and return to action at Money in the Bank.

1. Randy Orton

Rumors are swirling about a potential return for Randy Orton, including the possibility that he will attack Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Regardless of what he does when he comes back, if The Viper is cleared medically, he should return at Money in the Bank and set up a feud for the summer.

Orton is one of the most popular WWE performers of the last 20 years, and his presence on television has been missed dearly, as his character and in-ring work had reached exceptional levels before his injury. Wrestling fans will be happy to have him back.

While a storyline against Lesnar would be incredible, Orton has unfinished business with Matt Riddle and could provide the backup he needs against Gunther and his associates. Add in Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and a heel turn is also possible to maximize his return.

If Orton does come back to WWE programming this weekend, the reaction from the crowd at the O2 Arena will go down as one of the loudest.

2. Lita

The storyline between Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita has not been told well, and one loose end still hanging is whatever happened to Lita.

With Stratus still working to make The Man's life a living nightmare, Lita should return in London to even the odds and attack Zoey Stark and Stratus on behalf of Lynch.

Not only would the addition of Lita add star power to the storyline, but it would also extend the marquee feud that has put the spotlight on Lynch and Stark, a move that continues building the roster for the future.

While there is no question that Lita has lost a step in the ring and was never the best at cutting promos, her mere presence is enough to garner interest in the product and put a brighter light on the younger talent she's trying to get over in WWE.

3. Goldberg

The longest shot for a potential return is also the Superstar who would generate the biggest reaction, former world champion Goldberg.

His last match in WWE was against Roman Reigns for the world title at Elimination Chamber in 2022. Since then, rumors about his contract status have been rife, but neither party has closed the door on a potential return.

With the company set on making a major impression in the UK, adding a bona fide legend like the 56-year-old would generate serious interest, especially if he is on-site to set up a potential match for SummerSlam.

By booking him for Saturday's show, WWE creates a memorable moment at the O2 Arena and generates genuine interest in the build to The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 5 with Goldberg along for the ride.

It's a win-win situation for WWE and the performer, so wrestling fans should hope to see Goldberg walk down the ramp in London.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).