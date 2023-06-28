The Miz and the Most Unsung Heroes in WWE and AEW

1 of 5

The Miz may be the greatest success story in modern WWE history, shaking off preconceived notions about his ability to succeed to become one of the most decorated Superstars in company history.

Despite the success he has achieved away from the ring as one of the true crossover stars of his generation, The A-Lister remains someone who has no problem putting others over or poking fun at himself when the situation calls for it.

Then, when the time comes, he can turn on the emotional intensity that has so frequently been at the heart of his best stuff.

Miz is a selfless performer and has a history of elevating stars in short promo segments or longer programs. There is an argument to be made that Daniel Bryan's initial run in WWE would not have been the success it was without an insufferable bad guy like The A-Lister to play off of.

The 42-year-old is great at his job and can command an audience with a raised hand. He is somehow underrated, an unsung hero despite a resume that is as expansive as he is loudmouthed.