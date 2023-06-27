X

    Mets' Steve Cohen to Hold Press Conference Before Wednesday's Game amid Struggles

    Adam WellsJune 27, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 17: New York Mets owner Steve Cohen looks on during batting practice before the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 17, 2023 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    With the New York Mets having lost 16 of 22 games this month and owning the fourth-worst record in the National League, owner Steve Cohen is prepared to speak publicly about his team's struggles.

    Cohen announced on Twitter he will hold a press conference before Wednesday's home game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

    Steven Cohen @StevenACohen2

    I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight.

    The Mets were 30-27 after a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on June 1. They are 5-16 in 21 games since then and have fallen to 35-43 overall, just five games ahead of the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals for the worst mark in the NL.

    Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Phillies may have been the most embarrassing game of the Mets' season. They held a 6-3 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning.

    Josh Walker started the frame by allowing the first three Phillies' hitters to reach base, including two walks.

    Jeff Brigham took over and got Alec Bohm to hit what looked like a tailor-made double-play groundball to third baseman Brett Baty, but Baty double-clutched on a throw to second base that pulled Jeff McNeil off the bag for an error that also allowed a run to score.

    Brigham walked Brandon Marsh with the bases loaded to make it a 6-5 game. After Kody Clemens struck out, Brigham hit Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner with pitches in consecutive at-bats to give the Phillies the lead.

    Mets' Steve Cohen to Hold Press Conference Before Wednesday's Game amid Struggles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    In total, the Phillies scored four runs on one hit, three walks, one error and two hit by pitches. Mets manager Buck Showalter, who opted not to use closer David Robertson or top setup man Adam Ottavino in the game, didn't offer a great explanation for his bullpen management.

    "What else could we do?" Showalter said after the game. "That was kind of where we were."

    Ottavino did throw 26 pitches to get two outs on Saturday night, but he said after the game he told Showalter he was available on Sunday. Robertson did record a five-out save in Saturday's 4-2 win, but he only threw 13 pitches in the game.

    Showalter didn't help the situation by using his top three relievers in Monday's game when the Mets were losing to the Brewers.

    Tim Healey @timbhealey

    Using all of Ottavino/Raley/Robertson today, when the Mets were losing, after using none yesterday, when they were winning and desperately needed to finish, feels like a hell of a troll move by Buck Showalter.

    The Mets own the highest payroll in Major League Baseball by a wide margin. They are spending $344.2 million this season. The San Diego Padres a second at $245.8 million.

    A number of New York's high-profile players have either underachieved or been unavailable for long periods of time due to injuries. Francisco Lindor is on pace to have the worst batting average (.223) and on-base percentage (.305) in his career.

    Pete Alonso ranks second in the NL with 24 homers, but he's got a career-low .222 batting average and .314 on-base percentage. Max Scherzer's 3.95 ERA is on pace to be his worst since 2011 (4.43). Justin Verlander's 4.11 ERA is his highest since 2014 (4.54).

    The Mets' .449 winning percentage is on pace to be their worst in a 162-game season since 2017 when they finished 70-92.