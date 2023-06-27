Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Won't Advocate for Specific Trades or Free-Agent Signings

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn't intend to take an active role in the team's offseason business, according to Sportsnaut's Mark Medina.

Medina reported the four-time MVP "does not plan to advocate for any specific free-agent signings or trades."

James publicly adopted the same stance following a 2021-22 campaign in Los Angeles lost 49 games and missed the playoffs.

"It's not my decision to sit here and say, 'Well, this is what we should bring back and have on the roster,'" he told reporters in April 2022. "That would be the front office's decision. And obviously they may ask my input, but at the end of the day, they'll make the decision they feel that best suits this franchise going forward."



For the most part, that seemed to play out since the Lakers had a pretty quiet 2022 offseason. And while general manager Rob Pelinka did overhaul the roster ahead of the trade deadline, he didn't totally accommodate James by acquiring the target the 38-year-old openly coveted: Kyrie Irving.

Both LeBron and the front office might have felt a bit burned by the process that led to the Russell Westbrook trade.

In January 2022, NBA insider Marc Stein reported L.A. "scuttled a planned trade for Sacramento's Buddy Hield to acquire Westbrook" at the "urging of James and Anthony Davis. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus also described LeBron as "a significant proponent for getting Westbrook."

Correlation doesn't equal causation, but it's hard not to contrast the Lakers' decision to add Westbrook with the reluctance to go all in for Irving. Pelinka didn't even exhaust the entirety of his trade assets, most notably keeping the team's 2029 first-round draft pick.

There's an implicit level of pressure to upgrade the roster around James. He can opt out of his contract in 2024, and he has already toyed with the idea of retiring from the NBA altogether.

Pelinka can't afford to sit on his hands all summer. Likewise, James taking a backseat doesn't preclude Lakers executives from getting his input on any potential personnel moves.

But it appears "LeGM" won't be making an appearance in the weeks and months ahead.