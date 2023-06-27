NBA Rumors: Pacers 'Strong Contender' to Land Kings' Harrison Barnes in FA

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After four-and-a-half seasons with the Kings, Harrison Barnes could be on the move this summer as an unrestricted free agent, and there's one team that could be a real threat to sign him away from Sacramento.

The Indiana Pacers are a "strong contender" to sign Barnes this offseason, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

"Barnes had a close relationship with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton during their overlapping tenure in Northern California, and Barnes has further support from Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle dating back to shared days with the Mavericks," Fischer wrote.

Sacramento had been discussing a new contract for Barnes, who is coming off a four-year, $85 million deal, but Kings insider James Ham reported Monday that talks between the two sides "went quiet."

After finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference last season with a 35-47 record and missing the playoffs for the third straight year, the Pacers are desperate for some upgrades this offseason.

Barnes could be a solid fit in the Indiana lineup alongside Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and Andrew Nembhard. Adding him could also be beneficial for 2023 first-round pick Jarace Walker, who needs to develop his game a bit more before being thrust into the starting lineup.

Barnes is coming off a solid 2022-23 campaign in Sacramento. In 82 games, he averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep.

The 31-year-old helped the Kings put together their best season in more than a decade as they finished third in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record and clinched a postseason berth for the first time since the 2005-06 campaign.

However, Barnes wasn't nearly as effective in the postseason, averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in seven games against the Golden State Warriors in the first round while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 24.0 percent from deep.

Still, Barnes is an effective player and he'd be a solid fit for the Pacers in 2023-24 and beyond.