DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Browns, Panthers 'Lurking' amid Patriots Contract Buzz

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers are both "lurking" in the race to sign free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

Paolantonio said Hopkins and the New England Patriots have mutual interest in a deal but noted they aren't the only suitor still on the board (via Bernd Buchmasser of SB Nation):

Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter that Hopkins is "staying put and waiting for the right situation."

Along with the strong links to the Patriots, the five-time Pro Bowler had an official meeting with the Tennessee Titans.

Fowler didn't rule out the Kansas City Chiefs, either, if they can open up a little more salary cap space. The reigning Super Bowl champions are just $409,942 under the cap.

Carolina ($26.6 million) and Cleveland ($16.9 million) both have the money to meet Hopkins' reported asking price of around $15 million for one season. That would match the structure of the one-year pact Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Neither team is probably in pole position at the moment, though.

The Panthers are rebuilding with a new head coach (Frank Reich) and a first-year quarterback (Bryce Young). If Hopkins wants to win a title—or at least make the playoffs—then Charlotte is far from his best option.

Joining the Browns would reunite the 31-year-old with former Houston Texans teammate Deshaun Watson, but the team already augmented its passing game by acquiring Elijah Moore.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Monday that Moore "had a really strong spring and he contributed to the comfort level that Cleveland had with its receiver room." With how quickly the new addition has adjusted, Breer added the Browns aren't looking to sign Hopkins at the moment.

Based on his body language, the star pass-catcher didn't seem too enthusiastic about the idea of going to New England prior to his release from the Arizona Cardinals.

It's a good thing he has warmed to the prospect because the Patriots are emerging as his most likely destination going off the available reporting.