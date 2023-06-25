DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Patriots, Titans 'Have Major Interest' in Contract with WR

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins remains a free agent, but the wide receiver reportedly isn't in much of a hurry to sign with a team despite interest from the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained as much during an appearance on Sunday's SportsCenter:

"There's a lull in action right now. Training camp's not for a month, not a lot of rush. He met with the Titans, met with the Patriots. Both teams made clear that they have major interest in signing him. I'm told there is some mutual interest and respect between the Patriots and Hopkins, that something could go down, but they couldn't get that deal done while he was on the visit. You still have teams, like maybe the Chiefs, if they could clear up some money later, closer to training camp, then they could get involved. There's some contenders there but right now, he is staying put and waiting for the right situation."

Hopkins visited the Titans and Patriots earlier this offseason, but that lingering possibility of the Kansas City Chiefs is most notable.

After all, the one glaring thing missing from his resume is a Super Bowl title, and perhaps no team in the league would give him a better opportunity to change that than Kansas City. The Chiefs are reigning champions and coming off a stretch that saw them reach at least the AFC Championship Game in each of the last five years.

The idea of catching passes from Patrick Mahomes is surely enticing, but, as Fowler noted, it may be trickier from a financial standpoint compared to the Patriots and Titans.

It seems like Hopkins is taking his time at this point, but there are a number of AFC teams that could eventually make a move for the five-time Pro Bowler before the 2023 campaign.