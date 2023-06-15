NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins' Visit to Patriots Has Been 'Positive on Both Sides'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are hosting DeAndre Hopkins on a visit this week, and it appears the star wide receiver's stop at Gillette Stadium has gone well.

According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, Hopkins' visit to New England "has been positive on both sides."

The Athletic's Jeff Howe also reported Wednesday that there is "optimism" Hopkins and the Patriots can reach an agreement on a deal to bring him to New England for the 2023 campaign.

"That's not to say there aren't hurdles. First, it remains unclear how much it would cost to sign Hopkins, though the Patriots do have the resources with about $14.2 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA," Howe wrote. "Second, can the Patriots and Hopkins find a mutual understanding regarding his practice schedule, which has waned in recent years?"

Since being released by the Arizona Cardinals, Hopkins' value has been hotly debated around the NFL. Some view him as an $8 million player while others still believe his value is in the double-digit range.

Regardless, the Patriots have plenty of wiggle room if they want to sign Hopkins this summer. New England has nearly $15 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.

Hopkins would be a great addition to the New England offense in 2023 alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton. Not to mention he also spent six seasons working with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien with the Houston Texans from 2014-2019.

The 31-year-old missed the first six games of the 2022 season while serving a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, but he still caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

It's unclear what sort of timeline Hopkins has for agreeing to a new contract, but it certainly seems like all eyes will be on the Patriots following the latest developments surrounding his visit to New England.