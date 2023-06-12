NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins, Titans Had 'Successful' Visit; Sides Will Stay in Touch

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins completed a visit with the Tennessee Titans on Monday, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The two parties plan on staying in touch as Hopkins continues the process.

Schultz also reported that the five-time All-Pro is set to visit the New England Patriots next and that he may schedule a few more with other organizations.

Hopkins, 31, was released by the Cardinals on May 26 after playing three years with the organization in which he was the undisputed superstar on the offensive side of the ball, leading the team in receiving yards two out of the three seasons.

With a very thin receiver group that doesn't include any proven commodities—though Treylon Burks did show some promise as a rookie—Hopkins would be the answer to the Titans' prayers, giving them a bona fide No. 1 target going into next season.

In their first season without A.J. Brown, who was traded to the Eagles last offseason, the Titans struggled mightily in the passing game, finishing 30th in the league in passing yards per game with 171.4.

Hopkins, who has had two seasons with at least 1,500 yards and four with over 100 receptions, would be a solution to those woes, giving Ryan Tannehill a perfect target in all areas of the field.

It'd be a similar situation if the five-time Pro Bowler were to end up in New England, as the Patriots lost last season's leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers, in free agency. Hopkins could form a pretty solid duo alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed with the organization earlier this offseason.

A young, though inconsistent, quarterback like Mac Jones would benefit greatly from having such a reliable pass-catcher.

"I think that's definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player," Jones told reporters at his press conference on Monday. "You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he's done a great job. So obviously, we'd love to have him."

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have also been connected with the star wideout ever since the announcement of his release.