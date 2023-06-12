Patriots' Mac Jones Talks DeAndre Hopkins' Free Agency: 'We'd Love to Have Him'

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been tight-lipped about free-agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins' visit with the team this week, quarterback Mac Jones has no problem expressing his desire to add the five-time Pro Bowler.

"I think that's definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player," Jones told reporters at his press conference on Monday, per Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons. "You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he's done a great job. So obviously, we'd love to have him."

During the 2022 season, no Patriots receiver reached the 1,000-yard mark, with Jakobi Meyers' 804 yards leading the way. New England signed former Kansas City Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster to replace Meyers, who is now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adding Hopkins would undoubtedly improve the Patriots' chances of being competitive in the talented AFC East, but Jones also pointed out that he's excited about the team's current receiving corps.

"We just know that we want to win and I know that all the guys feel the same way. But I've been really pleased with the playmakers that we have on our team. We've come out here and really bought into the system. That'll really show in training camp, preseason and stuff. It's sometimes hard to show that out here [during the offseason program].

"But I've been really pleased with the tight ends, running backs, and all the receivers, the young guys, the old guys like DP [DeVante Parker] and everybody. So, we have a good group. And definitely feel like we just need to keep growing together. And whoever is in that room, we're just going to try to dominate together."

The Patriots began their mandatory minicamp on Monday, so Jones will have the opportunity to continue developing chemistry with his receiving group.