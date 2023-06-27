X

    Mavericks Rumors: Tim Hardaway Jr. Trades Have Been Explored Since End of Season

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - APRIL 5: Tim Hardaway Jr. #11 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly been exploring trades involving guard Tim Hardaway Jr. since the end of the regular season.

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Mavs are yet to find a taker for Hardaway, who is owed $34.1 million over the next two seasons. Dallas already traded Dāvis Bertāns to the Oklahoma City Thunder and acquired Richaun Holmes from the Sacramento Kings this offseason as they look to overhaul their supporting cast around Luka Dončić and potentially Kyrie Irving.

