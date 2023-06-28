5 Trade Ideas to Get Slumping Dodgers Back atop the NL West

0 of 6

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers lived the ultimate charmed life in 2022, spending 170 of 181 days in first place en route to a historic 111-win season.

Cut to now, and the 2023 team would barely make the playoffs if the season ended today.

At 44-34, the Dodgers are in third place in the National League West and clinging to the league's third wild-card spot. Losses in 19 out of 36 games have only driven home the point that they must find outside help before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Their biggest need? Arms for a injury-laden pitching staff whose ERA is nearly two runs higher than it was last season.

"In spring training, I did not expect that in July we would aggressively be looking for pitching. With the injuries and where we are, I think that focus has shifted," president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic on June 19. "There's no question that [targeting pitching] is more likely than it was in March."

Like we did with the New York Yankees last week, let's go shopping on the Dodgers' behalf.